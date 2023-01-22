Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $87.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

