Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,400 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $8.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.28. 3,863,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

