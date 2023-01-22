Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.
NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,961. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of -0.13.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
