Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,961. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of -0.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,041 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $95,415,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,194,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

