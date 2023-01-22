Legend of RPS (LRPS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.47 Million

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Legend of RPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS launched on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

