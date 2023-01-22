Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $17.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.45.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,825 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.