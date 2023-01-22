Lido DAO (LDO) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00009744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $180.70 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,294,941 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

