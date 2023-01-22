LifePro Asset Management Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $5.00 on Friday, reaching $268.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,197. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average is $260.66. The company has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

