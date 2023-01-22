LifePro Asset Management Sells 26,029 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePro Asset Management lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,029 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.02. 1,259,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.