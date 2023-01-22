Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Short Interest Up 20.2% in December

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

Lightning eMotors stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 2,477,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,531. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 6.39. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Lightning eMotors had a net margin of 189.04% and a negative return on equity of 225.94%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightning eMotors

ZEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.