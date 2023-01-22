LINK 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, LINK has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $45.61 or 0.00199205 BTC on popular exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $307.15 million and $1.10 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003028 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00414906 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,675.12 or 0.29121885 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00646472 BTC.
About LINK
LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.
Buying and Selling LINK
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars.
