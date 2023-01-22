Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,223. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

