Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 830,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 233.98% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
