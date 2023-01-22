Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 36,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

