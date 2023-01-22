Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0058

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $490.97 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

