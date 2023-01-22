Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,500 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,955,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LYSCF opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

