Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,500 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,955,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of LYSCF opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.63.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.