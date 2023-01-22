Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 550,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 129,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

(Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.