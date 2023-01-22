Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 550,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on MX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7,060.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,859 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
