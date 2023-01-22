MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $61.36 million and approximately $1,818.89 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

