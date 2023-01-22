Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.25. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $41.82.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $191.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,877.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 52,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,590,000 after purchasing an additional 918,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 139,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

