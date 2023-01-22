Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in December

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.3 days.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of MRETF opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRETF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

