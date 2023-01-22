Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Update

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Maximus Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $72.38. 323,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,849. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Articles

