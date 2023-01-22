McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after buying an additional 534,698 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.9 %

MCD opened at $268.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.