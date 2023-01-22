Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555,845 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Medtronic worth $145,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after buying an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after buying an additional 128,661 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,147,000 after purchasing an additional 185,302 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $80.91. 6,806,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

