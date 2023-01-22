Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Meliá Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Meliá Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €6.20 ($6.74) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.20 ($8.91) to €5.70 ($6.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.