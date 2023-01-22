Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Membership Collective Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.13 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 264.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,622.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Richard Caring purchased 8,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $146,622.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein purchased 100,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,718.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 380,981 shares of company stock worth $1,433,125. Corporate insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

