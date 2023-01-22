Mercia Asset Management’s (MERC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.76) price objective on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.04 million and a PE ratio of 650.00. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.46).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

