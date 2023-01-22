Metal Market Capitalization Achieves $62.10 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $62.10 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

