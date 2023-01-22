MinePlex Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $95.37 million and $4.10 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010444 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00422928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.87 or 0.29686419 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,040,364 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

