MOBOX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.44 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $81.87 million and $13.44 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,606,099 tokens. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

