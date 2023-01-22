Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $111.00 at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Moderna Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.95.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,418,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $87,285,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

