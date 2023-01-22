Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,524,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,971. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

