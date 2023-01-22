Moonriver One Day Volume Reaches $4.47 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $7.93 or 0.00034894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,639,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,123,854 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

