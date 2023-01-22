Morgan Stanley Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

SKX stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

