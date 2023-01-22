Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of MCBI opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $31.50.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services to personal and business customers. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.
