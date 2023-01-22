Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 12,604 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

