National Bankshares Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ERO. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.83.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$21.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$21.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

