National Bankshares Raises IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$4.10

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.10 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.09.

TSE IMG opened at C$3.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$447.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

