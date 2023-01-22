Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Natuzzi worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natuzzi in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Stock Down 1.2 %

NTZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Further Reading

