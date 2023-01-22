Neblio Price Reaches $1.69 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00007384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $33.43 million and $3.63 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00420430 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.29511114 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00644526 BTC.

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,759,550 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

