Needham & Company LLC Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $42.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $27.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.78.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.53. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $295,492.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,982,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

