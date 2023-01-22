Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

About Nestlé

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,120,000 after buying an additional 115,691 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,073,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $102,480,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 234,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.