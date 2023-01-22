Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.14.
Nestlé Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.56.
Institutional Trading of Nestlé
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
