Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $307.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.16.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
Netflix Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
