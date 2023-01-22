New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,961,000 after buying an additional 427,750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 230,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 86.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 467,395 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

