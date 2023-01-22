Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Selina Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Selina Hospitality Stock Up 9.8 %

SLNA stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Selina Hospitality has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

