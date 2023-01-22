Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $450.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $517.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.