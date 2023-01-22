Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $460.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $450.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

