Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,516.0 days.

Nufarm Stock Performance

Shares of NUFMF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Nufarm has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

