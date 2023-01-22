Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Update

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,516.0 days.
Nufarm Stock Performance
Shares of NUFMF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Nufarm has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
About Nufarm
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nufarm (NUFMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.