NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.11 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%. Analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.43%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.