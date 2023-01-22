NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,999 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,095,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $254,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $4,856,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 8,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.80.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 6.4 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.39 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $444.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.