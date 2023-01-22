Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $319.36 million and approximately $73.51 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,656.52 or 0.07230113 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00078368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00030892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00059104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0517357 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $42,927,040.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

