Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.35.

Okta Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,679 shares of company stock worth $1,726,103. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Okta by 105.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

